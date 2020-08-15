Iran Hails UN Security Council's Decision On Arms Embargo, Takes Jibe At US

Iran on August 15 hailed the United Nations Security Council's decision to reject the proposal put forward by the United States seeking an extension of the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said that the United States, never in the 75 years of UN history, has been so isolated adding that the international community once again rejected Washington's reckless and futile attempt to undermine the UNSC's credibility.

Read: Iran Nuclear Deal May Get Terminated As UNSC Prepares To Vote On Arms Embargo

"There is no record in the 75-year history of the United Nations, where the United States was so isolated. Despite all the travel, pressure, and hawking, the United States was able to bring only a small country with it," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote on Twitter. "The American regime must learn from its absolute failures and stop disgracing itself at the United Nations, otherwise it will be isolated, even more so than now," Mousavi added. According to reports, only the Dominican Republic voted in favour of the US resolution.

Read: UN Soundly Defeats US Demand To Extend Arms Embargo On Iran

UNSC vote

As per reports, only two votes in favour of the resolution were recorded in the 15-member council, while two rejected the resolution and 11 remained absent. The United States needed nine votes in favour for the adoption of the resolution, but it all seemed impossible even before the members went in to vote as Russia and China, the two permanent members, had already expressed their dissatisfaction with the draft text. According to reports, the embargo was due to expire in October this year, which the United States wanted to be extended indefinitely.

Read: US Revises UN Resolution To Extend UN Arms Embargo On Iran

Read: Iran's President, FM Lash Out At New US Push On Arms Embargo