Iran Nuclear Deal May Get Terminated As UNSC Prepares To Vote On Arms Embargo

The United Nations Security Council is all set to vote this week on the United States' proposal of extending an arms embargo on Iran. According to reports, the move by the United States is bound to fail as most of the countries from the 15-member council disagree with the text with Russia and China, who enjoy veto powers, have already hinted at supporting their ally Iran. Washington has reportedly accused Beijing and Moscow of wanting to end the arms embargo so they can restart selling weapons to Tehran and benefit from it.

According to reports, the embargo is due to expire in October this year, which the United States wants to be extended indefinitely. Some reports also suggest that Washington wants to terminate the nuclear deal signed in 2015, which is why it is threatening to use a provision in the agreement to bring back all UN sanctions on Iran if the embargo is not accepted. The UN sanctions will force Iran to breach the deal as Tehran will have no incentive to continue following the conditions with the financial burden put on it by the global the body. The US had unilaterally withdrawn from the deal in 2018 with Donald Trump calling it "the worst deal ever".

UNSC vote

As per reports, the 15-member council will have 24 hours to submit their decision virtually as the meeting will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the submission of the votes, the result will be announced at a public meeting. The resolution will need at least nine votes in order to force Russia and China to use their veto powers, which some experts say will not happen as the US will struggle to secure even nine votes for the proposed text. Apart from the five permanent members - the US, Russia, China, France, and the UK, there ten non-permanent members as well, who are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

(Image Credit: AP)