Iran Imposes Sanctions On US Officials, Institutions For 'inciting Violence' Amid Protests

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced sanctions on 10 officials and 4 institutions of the United States, citing violations of human rights, interference in Iran’s internal affairs, and inciting violent riots in Iran. According to a statement published Monday on the website of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the sanctions have been imposed on the United States, based on a law adopted by the Iranian authorities to counter human rights violations by the US, in addition to its “adventurist and terrorist moves in the region”.

Who is on the list?

The list published by Iran’s Foreign Ministry includes the names of some high-profile US officials. Michael Kurilla, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM); Gregory Guillot, Deputy Commander of CENTCOM; US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo are among some of the individuals mentioned in the sanctions list.

Meanwhile, the institutions sanctioned by Iran’s regime include an advocacy organization United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Ninth Air Force and the US National Guard.

According to the statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the individuals and institutions mentioned in the sanctions list are subject to a ban on issuing visas and entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Furthermore, they will be subjected to the blocking of bank accounts in the financial and banking system. Their respective property and assets in Iran will be confiscated under the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Meanwhile, amid the brutal crackdown by Iran’s regime against the anti-hijab protesters, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz informed that the EU is considering imposing further sanctions on Tehran over its “excessive” use of force. Expressing his displeasure via a tweet, Scholz stated that he was dismayed that people who are peacefully demonstrating "are being killed" in Iran.

Fresh sanctions imposed on Iran by Canada

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Tuesday informing the nation’s decision to impose further sanctions on Iran are “in response to the Iranian regime’s ongoing human rights violations”. Trudeau informed that the sanctions target four Iranian individuals and two entities.

Update: In response to the Iranian regime’s ongoing human rights violations, we’re imposing sanctions on four more individuals and two more entities. We’ll continue to hold the regime accountable for its oppressive actions and brutal tactics. More here: https://t.co/adkpRKG5vX — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 31, 2022

The sanctions were announced by Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, under the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations. Additionally, this is the fourth package of sanctions adopted by Canada, in response to Iran’s “ongoing gross and systematic human rights violations and continued actions to destabilize peace and security.”

Trudeau added, “We’ll continue to hold the regime accountable for its oppressive actions and brutal tactics.”