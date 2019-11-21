Iran Internet Services Restored After Shutdown Over Protest

Internet services were restored in the capital city of Iran and some other parts of the province on Thursday after week-long violent protests and unrest following increase in the price of fuel. Amnesty International on Tuesday reported at least 106 people have died owing to the widespread protest triggered by the fuel price hike. According to a state news agency, internet services were gradually being restored in the country. The National Security Council has ordered to reactivate the internet in some areas and as per the reports the fixed-line internet has been restored in Hormozgan, Kermanshah, Arak, Mashhad, Qom, Tabriz, Hamadan and Bushehr provinces, and parts of Tehran.

The unrest erupted on Friday

Owing to the shutdown of the internet services, protesters could not post videos on social media to generate more support and also to obtain reliable reports on the extent of the unrest. The unrest reportedly erupted on Friday after the authorities announced that the price of petrol would rise to 15,000 rials per litre from 10,000 for the first 60 litres, and to 30,000 rials for any extra fuel brought after that each month. Since then, the protesters have reportedly abandoned their cars and joined mass demonstrations in Tehran and elsewhere. The authorities have also shut down the internet across Iran to smother the protests in cities and towns.

US expressed support for the Iranian people

The United States has also denounced the use of force and virtual communications blackout. In a statement released by the White House on November 17, the US expressed support for the Iranian people in their peaceful protests. "We condemn the lethal force and severe communication restrictions used against demonstrators," the statement read. Amid the ongoing anti-government-protests Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that the nation would not allow 'insecurity'. Rouhani further defended the controversial petrol price hike and reportedly said that insecurity should not be allowed in society.

