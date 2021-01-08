Iran Is In 'no Rush' To See US Return To 2015 Nuclear Agreement, Says Khamenei

Iran on January 8 said that it is in “no rush” to see United States’ return to the 2015 nuclear deal including major powers that outgoing President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018. As President-elect Joe Biden is set to acquire the office on January 20, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic nation, which is already facing crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, is ‘not insisting on US return’. According to Khamenei, it is not about Washington rejoining the pact, but about lifting is unilateral sanctions.

"We are in no rush and we are not insisting on their return. Our demand, which is both logical and rational, is the lifting of sanctions" that outgoing US President Donald Trump imposed after quitting the agreement two years ago escalating US-Iran tensions.

Iran bans COVID-19 vaccines from US, UK

In the same address, Iran’s Supreme Leader also noted that he does not trust the American and British COVID-19 vaccines and banned the nation from receiving any jabs from the said countries. Khamenei also cited the spiking death toll in both countries while justifying why US, UK are ‘forbidden’ to send its vaccines. He said, “I really do not trust them” of those nations and then added, “Sometimes they seek to try out their vaccines on other nations to see if it works or not.” He said, "I am not optimistic (about) France, either."

Meanwhile, a move likely to irk even the incoming administration of US President Joe Biden, Iran is now reportedly planning to enrich uranium up to 20% purity at its underground Fordo nuclear facility “as soon as possible”, as confirmed by Iranian state media. It also in violation of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan for Action (JCPOA) framework or the nuclear agreement. Although the purity level needed to produce nuclear weapons is 90%, way above Iran's announcement of enriching uranium to up to 20% purity, the decision has caused a stir among other signatories of the deal.

