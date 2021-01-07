US Capitol Siege: Iran's Rouhani Mocks Western Democracy, Terms It 'weak And Fragile'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on January 7 weighed in on the chaos that rocked the United States after Donald Trump’s supporters swarmed the Capitol building. Rouhani not only called the western democracy ‘fragile’ but reportedly also labelled it ‘vulnerable’ as the ‘Make America Great Again’ or ‘MAGA’ supporters pushed the barricades around the US Capitol building and stormed inside to protest the lawmakers certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November elections.

Iranian media quoted Rouhani saying on unprecedented events in Washington that “last night showed the failure of Western democracy.” Iranian President also accused out-voted Trump of damaging America’s relations and that US President “dealt severe blows to the American system.” Meanwhile, top Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachyov reportedly also said that the American democracy is ‘limping on both feet’.

US Capitol siege: ‘Dark day for America’

What should have been just the next step in the democratic process of US elections in the country turned out to a ‘dark day for America’ with thousands of Trump supporters swarming inside the US Capitol. Both House and Senate had convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Even though the federal building has now been secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured in the violence.

The entire world watched when Trump supporters broke inside one of the most iconic American buildings engulfing the city in chaos. As per reports, it was shortly after 1 PM ET on January 6 that pro-Trump protesters pushed through the barriers set up along the building and some even called the officers “traitors” for doing their job. As per law enforcement officers’ account, nearly 90 minutes afterwards, the demonstrators got into the building. Following which house and Senate doors were blocked.

Further, an armed standoff even reportedly took place at the House front door around 3 PM ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at an individual who was trying to breach it. Police reportedly said that both law enforcement and Trump supporters had deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the US Capitol building. DC police also said that two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

