Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Lashes Out At Germany, France, & UK

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hit out at Germany, France, and the UK for being errand boys of the US. He also stressed that they were not trustworthy and mocked out at US officials as clowns. These remarks come days after Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in an attack by US forces on January 3.

"Not Trustworthy"

Khamenei while addressing a gathering of worshippers at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran said that following the exit from JCPOA, the three governments started to speak nonsense. He added that he had always said that the three European nations are not trustworthy and will do nothing be at their service, international media reported. He further said that after a lapse of one year it was clear now that they were the “US errand boys.”

The Supreme Leader went on to say that the three contemptuous European governments expect to bring the Iranian nation to its knees but they are too small to do so. He added that their negotiations are intervened with deception. Khamenei explained that the people sitting on the negotiation table are the same terrorists who operate in Baghdad Airport before adding that they are same with changed clothes.

Talking about the assassination of General Soleimani, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei went on to say that the very incident of martyrdom itself was one of the cases where the will of the Almighty is revealed. He said the infamous US government caused a scandal for itself by killing a person who was the strongest and most powerful commander leading the combat against terrorism. Further praising Soleimani, he said Martyr Soleimani was in the true sense of the word most mighty anti-terrorism commander in the region who became well known for that.

Khamenei also told the large crowd that Britain, France, and Germany, which this week triggered a dispute mechanism to try and bring Iran back into compliance with the unravelling of the 2015 nuclear agreement, were "contemptible" governments and "servants of the United States."

