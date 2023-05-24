Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Accuses Washington Of Hypocrisy In Promoting Democracy

During his address in Jakarta, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi signed many agreements to enhance trade ties between Tehran and Indonesia. During his speech, he sharply criticised the US government. The US government's claims that it works to advance democracy abroad are merely "fake," according to the Iranian President who made the statement on Tuesday.

During an official visit to Indonesia, Raisi reportedly stated, "The United States and [some] Western countries are not after democracy, but domination and plundering of other countries wealth. With the rise of emerging powers, the era of US domination has ended, said Iran's chief executive,” according to the Islamic Republic New Agency.

Let the Yemeni and Afghan people decide for themselves: Raisi

Raisi argued that Western powers could begin by ensuring Palestinians' ability to determine their own fate if they genuinely want democracy and self-determination. He continued by saying: "Let the Yemeni and Afghan people decide for themselves. Why are you interfering in their affairs?"

The remarks were made by Raisi while he was on his first official visit to Indonesia and were made during a speech he gave promoting Muslim solidarity at an Islamic centre in Jakarta. The strengthening of connections between the Islamic Republic and Indonesia "holds great promise for the progress of the two nations, the region, and the broader Muslim community," Raisi reportedly stated during a meeting with Indonesian House Speaker Puan Maharani, according to state media.

Threats and sanctions against Iran 'unjust': Raisi

“Despite the unjust threats and sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made significant progress and has achieved capabilities that have created good opportunities for the development of bilateral relations,” Raisi is quoted as saying. Presidents and senior officials from the two nations met on Tuesday, May 23 to approve 11 cooperation agreements.

The agreements concern "preferential trade, visa waivers, cultural exchanges, cooperation on supervising the production of pharmaceutical products, collaborations in scientific, technological, and innovative arenas, and bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sectors," according to media reports.