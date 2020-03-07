Iran reports 21 new coronavirus deaths, raising death toll to 145

On March 7, Iran announced 21 new deaths from the deadly new coronavirus bringing the country's total to 145 deaths. Iran also announced 1,076 which means that the country has now reported 5,823 positive coronavirus cases. According to health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, there were 16,000 people who were admitted in hospitals and are suspected to have the virus.

Crisis worsens

The spokesperson in a televised news conference also claimed that 1,669 people had recovered from the virus. According to reports, the country's capital of Tehran remains the worst-hit province in the country with 1,539 confirmed cases. But the situation in the northern province seems to be worsening rapidly.

As per reports, Mazandaran province, which is a popular tourist just north of Tehran has reported more than 300 positive cases. Jahanpour added that Mazandaran was badly hit because the restriction on domestic travelling was not imposed there and that people were not taking their and others health seriously and that is why it is the governments plan now to impose limitations in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

As per reports, Iran has closed schools and universities until early April in an effort to contain the virus and stop it from spreading. Jahanpour also added on March 6 that while these measures were implemented, upcoming holidays have prompted people to travel, especially in the northern regions which are popular. The north and middle of the country have also announced that they will not be providing lodging to any tourists in an effort to dissuade people from travelling.

The deadly coronavirus that began in China's Wuhan province has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. While the majority of reported cases are still present in mainland China, the virus has spread to multiple countries around the world and infected 103,817 people worldwide. The death toll from the virus stands at 3,522 world wide.

(with inputs from agencies)