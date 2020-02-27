Iran: 22 Dead Out Of 141 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In The Country

Iran has reportedly announced that out of 141 confirmed coronavirus cases, 22 people have died. Iran Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour declared the new figures saying that the large number came from research labs testing for the COVID-19 virus.

According to the reports, the holy Shiite city of Qom has been the largest hit province of the novel coronavirus with 63 confirmed cases so far. A parliamentarian representing Qom City revealed that Iran’s government was late in announcing the COVID-19 outbreak as the disease had already spread among the people. He further added that Qom lacked adequate equipment to tackle the immediate health crisis.

Several countries sealed borders with Iran

Several countries sealed borders with Iran imposing a travel ban in an effort to curb the disease spread. Turkey, Armenia, Jordan, and Pakistan temporarily suspended all movements on ground and air after the alarming spike in the coronavirus cases within Iran. Meanwhile, Turkey’s Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan reportedly said that exports from Turkey to Iran would continue in a ‘controlled way’.

Iranian authorities had reportedly announced earlier that instead of administrating quarantine procedures, the country will impose travel restrictions for people with confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus.

Health Minister of Iran, Saeed Namaki said, “Instead of quarantining cities, we are going to implement movement restrictions for those suspected of infection or those infected”.

According to reports, coronavirus has spread to at least nine middle eastern countries including Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain with most of its confirmed cases in Iran. Three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Bahrain surging the total figures of confirmed cases to 26. All patients were confirmed to have arrived at the Bahrain International Airport on indirect flights from Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reportedly said that the country will get through the COVID-19 outbreak which was an uninvited and inauspicious passenger. He further added that no fear must be spread amongst the people of Iran and everyone must follow instructions of the Health Ministry to combat the malignant crisis.

