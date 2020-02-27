Iraq Confirms Sixth Case Of Coronavirus In The Country, Total Reaches 6

Iraq has recently reported a new case of coronavirus, bringing the total of positive cases in the country to six. The newest case is that of a young man in Baghdad who had travelled from Iran. The Health Ministry reported the new case on Thursday. Iraq has taken several measures like preventing its citizens from travelling to certain countries amid growing coronavirus fears.

Travel ban to 9 countries

The countries on the ban list are China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Reports have also claimed that Iraq has ordered the suspension of schools and university and the closure of cinemas, cafes, clubs, and other public gathering spots nationwide from February 27 to March 7.

According to reports, due to fears regarding a possible coronavirus outbreak, Iraq has banned all public gatherings and also banned travellers from Kuwait and Bahrain from entry into the country. The most recent ban of Kuwait and Bahrain takes the total number of countries on the ban list to 9.

Bahrain discovers new cases and suspends flights

Three new coronavirus cases were recently confirmed in Bahrain bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 26. According to reports, all three new cases include Bahraini women who arrived in Bahrain International Airport on indirect flights from Iran. As per reports, nine additional cases were also confirmed in which all the Baharani and Saudi citizens that were discovered to have the coronavirus were travelling from Iran via Dubai and Sharjah through Bahrain airport.

After the discovery, it was announced that all flights from Dubai and Sharjah would be suspended for two days, starting on February 26. According to reports, the authorities on Tuesday confirmed that they were conducting tests for all those entering Bahrain from affected countries.

In addition, the health ministry also asked all those who had visited Iran in the month of February to voluntarily come forward for testing. Dubai has been screening passengers on incoming flights from China, where the outbreak began. Long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad are among the few international airlines still flying to Beijing. However, the outbreak in Iran only became public in recent days.