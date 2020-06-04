Iran Reports 3,574 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Total Rises To 164,270

Health Ministry of Iran has reportedly announced 3,574 new coronavirus infections on June 4, its highest daily count since the disease began in February. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour reportedly said that a spike in the new cases of infections might be due to the wider range of testing. He said that the country has conducted more than one million tests.

According to the reports, the health ministry has taken stricter measures to contain the spread of the virus and warned people to avoid the crowd and maintain social distancing protocol. The health ministry spokesperson reportedly said that the country had recorded 59 COVID related deaths within the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 8,071. Iran has confirmed a total of 164,270 coronavirus cases in the country.

Health minister warns people

Iran’s health minister Saeed Namaki on June 1 reportedly said that the country could face a second, stringer wave of deadly coronavirus infections. The Islamic Republic is one of the worst-hit counties in the region and as authorities eased lockdown measures, Namaki warned that the outbreak is not over yet. According to an international media report, the country started easing its lockdown in April after a drop in deaths, however, the month of May saw an uptick in the rate of reported infections.

With an increase in testing and the number of infections surging, Namaki reportedly said that at any moment the outbreak may come back stronger than before. He added that if citizens fail to respect the health protocols then the country must prepare for the ‘worst situation’.

Meanwhile, as the country eased lockdown restrictions, the new parliament also convened last week. According to a local Iranian media outlet, several lawmakers wore masks and their temperatures were taken before entering the parliament building in southern Tehran. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, while addressing the parliament, also reportedly said that they are among the countries that have been successful in their fight against the ‘dangerous virus’.

