Iran Risks Second COVID-19 Wave If People Ignore Restrictions, Warns Health Minister

Iran’s health minister Saeed Namaki on June 1 reportedly said that the country could face a second, stringer wave of deadly coronavirus infections. The Islamic Republic is one of the worst-hit counties in the region and as authorities eased lockdown measures, Namaki warned that the outbreak is not over yet. According to an international media report, the country started easing its lockdown in April after a drop in deaths, however, the month of May saw an uptick in the rate of reported infections.

With an increase in testing and the number of infections surging, Namaki reportedly said that at any moment the outbreak may come back stronger than before. He added that if citizens fail to respect the health protocols then the country must prepare for the ‘worst situation’. The Iranian health ministry also recorded a total of 154,445 infections as of Monday. They further also noticed an increase of approximately 2,979 cases from the previous day. With 81 new deaths, the toll reached 7,878.

Parliament convened under strict health protocols

Meanwhile, as the country eased lockdown restrictions, the new parliament also convened last week. According to a local Iranian media outlet, several lawmakers wore masks and their temperatures were taken before entering the parliament building in southern Tehran. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, while addressing the parliament, also reportedly said that they are among the countries that have been successful in their fight against the ‘dangerous virus’.

Last month, Iran also reopened major Shiite shrines across the country. After being closed nearly two months ago due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Imam Reza shrine located in northeast Iran and Fatima shrine and Jamkaran mosque which is located in the holy city of Qom was also reopened. As per reports, the religious sites are allowed to open an hour after dawn and remain open until an hour before dusk.

With religious sites being reopened, the authorities made it clear for the worshippers to follow strict health protocol. According to reports, at Tehran’s Shah Abdol-Azim shrine, it is mandatory for worshippers to wear masks as well as go through a disinfection tunnel as well as get their temperature checked before they are allowed to enter the site.

(Image: AP)

