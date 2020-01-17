Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Don't Turn Plane Crash Into Political Issue

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Abbas Mousavi said on January 17 that all countries involved in the Ukrainian airliner crash, which killed 176 people, 'should avoid turning it into a political issue'. The state agency also quoted Mousavi saying 'human issues' shall not be used as an excuse for 'political gestures.' This comes after the five countries who lost their citizens in the fatal crash of Boeing 737 said on January 16 that Iran should pay compensation to families of the victims.

Tehran has also admitted 'unintentionally' downing the jet due to 'human error' and the countries also warned that the 'world is watching' for Iran's response. Mousavi also reportedly assured that Iran had cooperated 'beyond expectations' with Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Britain who together issued a statement after their officials met in London and asked Tehran to hold a “thorough, independent and transparent international investigation open to grieving nations.”

Iran wants 'national unity'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for 'national unity' after its military 'unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian jetliner due to 'human error'. Rouhani reportedly also flagged the need for changes in the way Iran is run in the wake of demonstrations that are being held in the country for consecutively four days in Tehran after the Boeing 737 was downed in a catastrophic error which killed 176 people, mostly Canadians and Iranians on January 8.

Besides, Rouhani also said that Iranians want 'diversity' and urged the electoral authorities to refrain from disqualifying the potential candidates for the general election of February 21. It was reportedly after the cabinet meeting when the Iranian President made a statement saying, 'the people are our masters, and we are its servants'.

These remarks were also aired on national television when Rouhani said that armed forces should 'apologise' and then explain what happened in the air disaster which occurred on the same day Iran fired multiple missiles on Iraqi military bases housing US troops. These missile attacks from Tehran were launched in retaliation of the US strike in Baghdad which killed Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani along with others.

