Iran Sees Taliban Takeover As Strategic Threat To Its Interests: Report

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan could pose a strategic threat to Iran's interests, according to Iran's foreign ministry. Rasoul Mousavi, the General Director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's West Asia Department stated that if the Taliban administration in Afghanistan is constituted with the existing thought and framework, it will undoubtedly pose a strategic threat to their country's national interests, as per the reports of Tolo News.

In an unofficial meeting with Iranian officials on Thursday, Mousavi said that the Taliban have accepted the Helmand River Treaty, which was signed between Afghanistan and Iran in 1973. According to the agreement, Afghanistan would supply Iran with 26 cubic metres of water per second, or 850 million cubic metres per year, from the Helmand River.

Mousavi's words are invalid

However, political expert Tariq Farhadi stated that Mousavi's words are invalid because Iran has not recognised the Islamic Emirate and hence cannot reaffirm such accords. According to him, the Iranian official's remarks are entirely unfounded. He also asked the Taliban that what were they doing when were not in power. He claims that that signature is invalid and Iran has not recognised their government if they signed after taking power, according to Tolo News.

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stated on numerous occasions that Afghanistan will not supply water to any country for free, particularly Iran. Ghani previously stated that he will provide water to neighbouring countries in exchange for oil, but not for free, according to Tolo News. Although the Islamic Emirate has not refuted or acknowledged the Iranian official's claims, they have aroused debate among citizens and observers.

The water level in the Helmand River has decreased

According to Tolo News, Attaullah Afghan, who is the previous head of the Helmand provincial council, claimed that the water level in the Helmand River has decreased and that the river's water flow into Iran should not be allowed. He further said that the Helmand people do not accept Iran's request for water because they are facing a water crisis themselves. Hamid Mujadi, who is a lecturer at University said that the Iranians want Afghanistan's water to be mismanaged.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@Rasmou