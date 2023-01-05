Iran Summons French Ambassador Over 'Indecent' Cartoons Depicting Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran has summoned French ambassador Nicolas Roche after the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo published an issue allegedly mocking Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while supporting anti-government protests in Iran, reported ANI citing an article by Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Iran officials spoke to the French ambassador about the "disrespectful acts" of French publications that have been insulting Muslim sanctities. The satirical magazine has been publishing cartoons of the highest political figures in the Islamic republic. A competition was launched in December in support of the protest movement that began in Iran last September. The ongoing civil unrest in Tehran against the government began on 16 September 2022 as a reaction to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

🔴 #MullahsGetOut COMPETITION |Charlie Hebdo is launching a competition to produce caricatures of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Supreme Leader. So get drawing and make sure that Khamenei is the last Supreme Leader the Iranians have to suffer! More info 👉 https://t.co/q3xqVPIZi8 pic.twitter.com/DhbLVG2drG — Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) December 9, 2022

“France has no right to insult the sanctities of other Muslim countries and nations under the pretext of freedom of expression,” said a foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanani, reported The Guardian.

Further, Kanani said, “Iran is waiting for the French government’s explanation and compensatory action in condemning the unacceptable behaviour of the French publication.”

Iran's Foreign Minister summons French Ambassador

Iranian Foreign Minister H.Amirabdollahian has also spoken out against the satirical magazine and has included this publication in Iran's sanctions list. Amirabdollahian said the "insulting and indecent" act of the French publication will not go without an effective and decisive response, adding, "We will not allow the French government to go beyond its bounds. They have definitely chosen the wrong path.

اقدام توهین آمیز و خارج از نزاکت نشریه ای فرانسوی در انتشار کاریکاتور علیه مرجعیت دینی و سیاسی بدون پاسخ قاطع و موثر نخواهد بود. به دولت فرانسه اجازه نمیدهیم پا را از گلیم خود فراتر گذارد.آنها قطعا مسیر اشتباهی را انتخاب کرده اند. پیشتر این نشریه را در فهرست تحریمها قرار دادیم. — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) January 4, 2023

Charlie Hebdo made headlines in 2015 when the publication's Paris offices were attacked. Eleven people, including five of the magazine's cartoonists, were gunned down on January 7, 2015. A police official outside the building was also killed. Two days later, the two terrorists who attacked the office were gunned down in a police shootout.