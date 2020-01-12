Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei's Twitter Account Temporarily Suspended

The official Twitter account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been suspended. Khamenei's latest tweet had hit out at the Trump administration and claimed that the assassination of General Qasem Solemani by the United States has united all of Iran.

Account suspended for unusual activity

The account was of the Supreme Leader was blocked after Iran admitted to unintentionally shooting down a Ukranian passenger jet which resulted in the death of all 176 people onboard. Twitter has not yet released an official statement about the reason behind the account being blocked.

IRAN



For some reason Twitter has temporarily restricted access to the account of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader.



'Caution: This account is temporarily restricted.



You’re seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account.' pic.twitter.com/ZMkTKe75HR — Russian Platform #NoWarWithIran 🇮🇷 (@RussiaConnects) January 11, 2020

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed his “deep sympathy”, and called on the armed forces to “pursue probable shortcomings and guilt in the painful incident”.

On state TV, Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that when he learned about the downing of the plane, “I wished I were dead”. pic.twitter.com/03g5PchtrX — Graphenes (@Graphenes1) January 11, 2020

Earlier Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has issued an apology over the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS 752. The apology comes after Iran issued a statement on Saturday morning admitting that the plane was hit by its a surface-to-air missile. Iran stated that it was a "human error" which led to the catastrophe that killed 176 people.

In a statement, the supreme leader said that the causalities are even more severe after the results of the investigation. He went on to apologize for the act and expressed "deep sympathy". He also urged the government and the forces to pursue any shortcomings have emerged from the incident.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani tweeted an apology and later issued another statement where he again apologized to the family members of the victims and tried to explain the situation which led to the unfortunate event.

Read: Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Issues 3-point Statement On His Country Downing Ukraine Jet

Read: Trump Warns Iran Against 'massacre' As Protests Erupt Over Jetliner Downing

"In the atmosphere of threats and intimidation by the aggressive American regime against the Iranian nation after the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani, and in order to defend ourselves against possible attacks by the American Army, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were on full alert, which unfortunately led to this terrible catastrophe taking the lives of dozens of innocent people because of human error and mistaken shooting," Rouhani said in a tweet.

Read: Iran's Rouhani Promises To Punish Those Behind Plane's Downing: Ukraine

Read: Trump Says US Following Protests In Iran 'closely'