Iran To Begin Mass COVID-19 Inoculation Soon, Assures Islamic Republic's Health Ministry

Iran will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday using Russia's Sputnik-V, announced the country's Health Ministry. Iran received the first batch of 10,000 doses from Russia last week, days after the Islamic Republic approved the drug for mass use. This comes on the same day when Iran unveiled its second indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine called Razi Covo-Pars vaccine, which is the first injectable-inhalable vaccine of COVID-19 recombinant protein.

Read: Iran: US Must Lift Sanctions If It Wants Nuclear Deal

Iran also completed the first phase of the human trial of its other COVID-19 vaccine called COVIran Barekat. The human trial had begun in December last year after a successful test on animals. Iran announced the clinical trial of its second COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. The vaccine has been developed by Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute (RVSRI). Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Kazem Khavazi, while speaking at the launch event on Sunday, said the vaccine has been developed by following World Health Organisation's (WHO) instructions.

Read: Iran: US' Withdrawal From Saudi-led Military Offensive In Yemen Does Not End 'war'

The second vaccine will be tested for both the injection-based regimen and inhalation regimen and based on results, experts will decide what method to use while inoculating the mass. Iranian Health Ministry has said that several countries have shown interest in procuring Iran's vaccine after announcing the completion of a successful human trial of its first vaccine.

Read: Iran's President Claims Big Victory In Bid To End Sanctions

COVID-19 in Iran

Iran is one of the worst affected nations in the world with more than 1.46 million COVID-19 cases and over 58,000 deaths so far. Although the daily infection rate in Iran has dropped from its peak in November, it is still relatively high and poses a significant risk to the health infrastructure. Iran registered more than 7,000 new cases on Sunday, lower than its peak of more than 13,000 daily cases in December.

Read: UN Court Rules In Favour Of Iran, Agrees To Hear US' Exit From 2015 Nuclear Deal

(Inputs: ANI, Image: AP)