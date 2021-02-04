UN Court Rules In Favour Of Iran, Agrees To Hear US' Exit From 2015 Nuclear Deal

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ruled in favour of Tehran, where it said that the case brought by Iran against the United States following Washington's unilateral withdrawal from a 2018 nuclear deal, can be heard. The UN court has decided to hear the case in which Iran accuses the United States of violating a 1955 friendship treaty following exit from the deal and then reimposing economic sanctions. Iran had sought the court's interference in 2018, months after the Trump administration left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The United States, Iran and other members of the UN Security Council had signed a deal in 2015, which required Tehran to limit its uranium enrichment programme and in return, Washington would ease sanctions against the Islamic Republic. However, after Donald Trump assumed office, he unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal and reimposed sanctions, crippling the already struggling economy of the country. Months later, Iran petitioned in the court, which on Wednesday ruled in favour and said it will hear the case.

'Another legal victory'

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called it another "legal victory" for Iran following October 2018 ruling, referring to the court's preliminary order asking the United States to remove all sanctions on the export of medicines and medical devices to the country. "Iran has always fully respected international law. High time for the US to live up to 𝙞𝙩𝙨 international obligations," Zarif said hours after the court ruled in favour of Iran.

The @CIJ_ICJ just dismissed all US preliminary objections in the case brought by Iran over unlawful US sanctions.



Another legal victory for Iran following 3 Oct. '18 Order.



Iran has always fully respected int'l law. High time for the US to live up to 𝙞𝙩𝙨 int'l obligations. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 3, 2021

This comes amid talks in Washington to rejoin the 2015 pact, which US President Joe Biden had promised to look into after getting elected. The United States has already appointed a new special envoy for Iran, whose job would be to negotiate with all concerning parties and advise the President on whether to rejoin the nuclear deal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants Iran to first return to complying with the deal before the US decides on whether to ease sanctions and rejoin the agreement.

(Image Credit: AP)

