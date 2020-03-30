Iran to continue 'electronic life' as COVID-19 claims 2,640 lives

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on March 29 said that the ‘electronic life’ which the country was following in the wake of coronavirus will have to follow for a few more weeks. Speaking during a cabinet session, Rouhani reportedly said that resuming activities in the country would not mean that the health protocols would be ignored.

The Iranian leader also asserted that the "new lifestyle" that the nation had adopted such as avoiding handshakes, observing social distancing and doing things by phone and cyberspace shall continue, international media reported. He added that the electronic life had to be continued before saying that that the country had to get prepared for a lifestyle with “weaker and limited coronavirus”

Talking about the COVID-19 dread, the president aid that as long as a vaccine or any other cure is not found for this disease, the government has to keep prepared to meet the essential needs of the people. He then added that he needed cooperation from people more than ever. Iran has till now reported 38,309 cases of the virus with 2,640 deaths.

According to an Iranian news agency, the Iranian leader also took the opportunity to praise the health care workers and said that the government will do the best to support the frontline workers. He also lauded the citizens for obeying health officials and praised those who were working tirelessly to meet the essential demands of people.

Strong enough to combat COVID-19

This comes just a day after, Rouhani said that Iran's health infrastructure is strong enough to combat the coronavirus pandemic if the situation escalates. Addressing a session of National Task Force fighting against the deadly virus, Rouhani expressed hope that the government should not have to fine anyone while implementing the plan of social distancing.

Rouhani said that a COVID-19 patient will have to pay only 10 per cent of the healthcare cost while the government and insurance companies will take care of the 90 per cent. He said that the grocery stores would remain active with an adequate supply of food and it is not one of those countries where it remains available for just the two hours a day.

Image: AP

