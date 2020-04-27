Iran To Reopen Mosques In 'coronavirus-free' Areas, Introduces Colour-coding Method

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said on April 26 that country would reopen mosques and Friday prayers in the areas that have been consistently showing a flat curve of coronavirus spread. Indicating towards gradual ease of the lockdown, Rouhani mentioned the government’s plan to label the areas in colours white, yellow and red based on the number of COVID-19 cases and infections with white being used to showcase safe area for mosques to open. However, according to reports, the Iranian President did not specify when the colour-coding would be functional.

With the daily death toll of coronavirus-related patients remains less than 100 since April 14, Iran has already opened shops, parks and other bazaars last week. In the last 24 hours, according to reports, the number of people who died of COVID-19 infections rose by 60. As of April 27, the total death toll of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran is 5,710 and 15,114 active cases. The Iranian government has refrained from imposing any wholesale lockdowns on its cities, a measure that is incorporated by the majority of the world to curb the drastic spread of the disease. However, Iran closed schools, universities and banned large gatherings.

Italy outlines plans to re-open

While Iran was the epicentre of its region and Rouhani briefed about the plan to re-open more activities, Italy was Europe's most-affected area of coronavirus outbreak. Now, along with Iran even Italy is planning to gradually ease the restrictions and return life to normalcy as coronavirus cases drop. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on April 26 that the government is working in a bid to re-open one of the worst-hit countries of COVID-19 outbreak after May 4. Conte called it a “complex challenge” to cautiously ensure the businesses in the country resume without generating a second wave of infections. As of April 27, Italy has the third-highest death toll of the fatal disease in the world with 26,644 fatalities and 106,103 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the Coronavirus has now claimed 207,024 lives worldwide as of April 27. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 2,996,678 people. Out of the total infections, 881,903 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

(Image Source: AP)