2 Indian Evacuees From Iran Left On Their Own In Jaisalmer; Don't Have Rs 60k For Cab Home

Two students who were quarantined in Jaisalmer have reportedly been asked to make their own arrangements to return to their homes amid the national lockdown.

As per a report, however, their homes are nearly 2000 km away from Jaisalmer and taking a private taxi, if even possible, would cost around Rs 60,000. According to reports, the students who were pursuing a Master’s course at Tehran’s Allahmed Tabatabai University-- Minhaj Alam and Mohammad - were air-lifted from Iran and were quarantined at the facility for 40 days.

About the students

According to reports, while Minhaj Alam is from Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, Mohammad's family is in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. Reportedly, according to one of the student, pilgrims and students from Kashmir who came with them are being sent home, but the two are asked to go on their own. Further, the cab services are demanding Rs 60,000 for the trip.

Read: 52 Kashmiri students airlifted from Jaisalmer after being tested negative for COVID-19

52 Kashmiri students airlifted

Around 52 Kashmiri students on Friday have been airlifted from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer where they were under quarantine since their arrival from Iran on March 14. They were tested for Coronavirus and were declared negative. After landing here at Srinagar International Airport, these students were sent to their respective homes after conducting all formalities (screening and counselling).

Read: Imran Khan's desperate S.O.S lands Pakistan Covid dole; ADB adds $1.7 billion to IMF's 1.3

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 24,506, including 18,668 active cases. While 775 deaths have been reported overall, around 5,063 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

Meanwhile, at present, there are around 2,832, 521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 197,343 people. In a ray of hope, around 807,051 people are also reported to have recovered.

Read: Indian Army Chief reviews quarantine facility at Jaisalmer for COVID-19 patients

Read: AIIMS chief decodes Plasma Therapy, says not enough antibodies in recovered persons