Iranian Missiles That Hit Ukrainian Plane Were Fired 30 Seconds Apart: Report

As the situation between Iran and the United States continue to remain tense, a new security camera footage showcases two missiles fired within a span of 30 seconds hitting the plane after takeoff, international media reported on January 14. According to reports, US officials said that heat signature of two missiles were detected near the aeroplane. The person who posted the video has been taken into custody by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. The Ukrainian airliner crashed on January 8 killing all the 176 passengers on board.

First missile disabled aircraft's transponder

According to reports, the new video shows the commercial airliner flying for several minutes while on fire before crashing and exploding on the ground. The first missile is said to have disabled the aircraft's transponder before being hit by the second missile. For days, Tehran had denied the claims of hitting the aircraft but it came clear on December 11 after the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh acknowledged that a missile operator mistook the aircraft for a cruise missile and attacked it. Another footage which was shot from a rooftop in Bidkaneh recently emerged wherein the blurry clip showed the plane on fire circling back to Tehran’s airport before crashing and exploding minutes later.

According to reports, Iran said that they had taken people into custody those are accused of being involved in shooting down the commercial airliner, adding that they had detained 30 protesters since the country admitted that they had "accidentally" shot down the plane. On December 14, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that a proper investigation will take place to look into the grave mistake committed by the country. The promise by the Iranian President has had very little effect on calming down the angry protesters.

Iran arrests people involved in plane crash

Iran judiciary representative, Gholamhossein Esmaili said that people accused to be involved in the Ukrainian plane disaster were arrested. Although, none of the accused was identified. According to reports, many of the people protesting after Iran's admission were identified to be students. Since, Iran's admission of shooting down the plane, students have protested every day, calling for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down from the post he has been in control for more than three decades.

Police officials countered the protests with violent measures such as using batons to beat up demonstrators. According to reports, injured people were being carried around and sounds of gunfire also engulfed the protests. Footage popped up wherein a police officer was seen using an electric baton to take down a man. However, Iran's police have declined to fire at protesters, adding that police officers were given the instructions to act with restraint.

A senior Iranian air force commander took the "full responsibility" for the missile attack that downed a Ukraine International flight on January 8 and claimed 176 lives. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), addressed the media in Tehran on January 11 and said he “wished he was dead” upon learning of the Ukrainian jet downing. Iran's Prime Minister Hassan Rouhani apologised for country's terrible mistake.

