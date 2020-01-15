Syria Accuses Israel Of Missile Attack On Air Base Used By US Forces In Homs

The Syrian military has accused Israel of bombing an airbase in Homs which took place on Tuesday night, hours after missiles hit an Iraqi military facility used by the US and allied personnel near Baghdad. As quoted by a Syrian news agency, the attack has targeted the T-4 air-base in Homs province shortly after 10 p.m. (local time). According to reports, the attack has caused only material damage to the base as most of the missiles were intercepted and only four of them hit the targeted area.

However, there are conflicting reports about the attack. While some state that the attack was conducted by fighter aircraft while some claim that it was carried out by drones. The T-4 or Tiyas Military Airbase has been struck by the Israeli Air Force on several occasions in recent years. In April 2018, an attack on the base killed seven Iranian military advisers and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members, who were stationed there to assist Syria.

No claims from Israel

Israel, which is known to have attacked Syria multiple times, is yet to respond or claim responsibility for the attack. In July 2019, Israel had terminated an Iranian forward intelligence station of Tal al-Hara in southern Syria killing seven Syrian soldiers. Israel's military intelligence watched the construction of the station just 11km from the Israeli border and waited until it was up and running before taking it out with surface missiles.

On Tuesday, another attack was orchestrated targeting yet another military base in Iraq which hosted US military personnel. Iran has vowed to attack and destroy the US military establishments in Iraq after the assassination of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani during a US air raid in the country.

