Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In Iran Surpasses 3,000, Total Cases At 47,593

The death toll in Iran from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 3,000, the health ministry confirmed while speaking at the press conference. At least 138 new fatalities were recorded within the past 24 hours. Ministry spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said that the country has witnessed a sudden wave of the surge in COVID-19 patients.

Over 2,987 new cases were detected in Iran that jumped the total to 47,593. However, 15,473 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospitals, Jahanpour added. Iran had earlier issued a direful warning to the citizens to remain under quarantine, suggesting that “millions” are expected to die in the Islamic Republic. A medic was quoted on the state television as saying that based on Tehran's prestigious Sharif University of Technology’s research and analysis, there could be a large number of fatalities if the containment directives were neglected. He stressed that the public must adhere to the social distancing protocol, to break the chain of transmission.

3.5 million deaths predicted

Another prestigious medical worker, Dr. Afruz Eslami, was quoted as saying that Iran might have over 120,000 infections, and at least 12,000 deaths in weeks ahead provided citizens followed guidelines that would flatten the curve. Upon failure of guidelines, the already overwhelmed healthcare systems will collapse, and over 3.5 million people will die, Eslami was reported predicting as per local media outlets. She, however, did not tell the press the basis of the data or metrics used.

At least 12 Iranian political entities have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 disease, media reports confirmed. As many as 13 are active cases either treated at medical facilities or quarantined, due to show symptoms. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prohibited non-essential movement for the religious groups, after their failure of compliance despite repeated warnings. He said while speaking to the press that the public has been ignoring pleas of the security forces, as a huge crowd gathered at the courtyards of Mashhad's Imam Reza shrine and Qom's Fatima Masumeh shrine, late evening of March 31.

