Iran's Hardline Clerics Advocate Amputations, More Executions To Deter Anti-hijab Protests

A hardliner clerical group in Iran is demanding that the regime should not only conduct more executions but should start amputating people as well to deter people from supporting the anti-hijab protests. The statement was made by Jame’e Moddaresin-e Howzeh Elmiye-ye Qom, as per a report from Iran International. The Jame’e Moddaresin-e Howzeh Elmiye-ye Qom stated that anyone who participates in the protests is a "mohareb" and according to Iran's sharia based law, moharebs can be punished by death, amputation, crucifixation and exile.

A member of the clerical group named Ayatollah Abbas Ka’abi said that the Imam of the society should punish the protestors. Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, another member of the society, said that everyone who participated in the anti-hijab protests, whether or not they attacked security guards, should be considered guilty. Members of the clerical group said that even if no killing is involved, a protester who aims to create "fear and insecurity" in society through their actions should be punished by death if their actions are publicized domestically and abroad.

40 people face the risk of execution

They have argued that exile would be ineffective in such cases because it would damage Iran's image in the international community and have other costs for the government. The regime has recently carried out secret trials and public hangings of protesters, and at least 40 more protesters are reportedly at risk of execution or death sentences in courts that violate their rights to due process. The regime is sensitive to media coverage of its repressive actions, particularly by foreign television channels that broadcast in Persian, according to the report by Iran International. On December 8, the 23 year old Mohsen Shekari was hanged. On December 12, Majidreza Rahnavard, who was also 23 year old, was hanged.

What is Mohareb?

Mohareb is an Arabic term that means "one who wages war against God". It is often used to refer to individuals who are accused of engaging in activities that are perceived as being against the teachings of Islam, such as terrorism or insurgency. In some cases, the term may also be used to describe those who are considered to be enemies of the state or who seek to overthrow the government.