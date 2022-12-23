Iran Warns Zelenskyy Against Testing Tehran's Patience With 'unfounded Claims' Amid War

Iran is not pleased with the statements Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made during his visit to the US. Before his speech to the US Congress, Zelenskyy said that Iran has become an ally of Russia in its "genocidal policy". Zelenskyy talked about how Iranian shahed drones are being used by Russia to damage Ukraine's critical infrastructure. "That is how one terrorist has found the other," said Zelenskyy, as per a report from the Newsweek.

Responding to the Ukrainian President's statement, Iran has warned Kyiv against testing Tehran's patience. "Mr. Zelensky had better know that Iran's strategic patience over such unfounded accusations is not endless," said Nasser Kanaani, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson. Kanaani went on to advise Zelenskyy by saying that he must take lessons from the fate of other leaders who took US' support. It is not clear who Kanaani was referring to.

Heightened tension between Iran and Ukraine

Tensions between Iran and Ukraine have gone up due to western suspicions that Tehran has been supplying armed unmanned drones to Russia, which Russian forces are using to target Ukrainian critical infrastructure. US national security advisor Jake Sullivan had claimed back in July that Iran was planning to supply Russia hundreds of armed drones. During the initial days of December, the British ministry of defence stated that Iran was planning to supply Russia with more drones as the previous supply was exhausted by Russia. Iran has denied supplying Russia with drones for the Russia-Ukraine war. Iran has admitted that it did supply drones to Russia, but before the Russia Ukraine war began.

Zelenskyy arrived in the US to shore up support for his nation and to ensure Ukraine fatigue does not set in. There are concerns in Kyiv about American support because Republicans are slated to take over the House of Representatives and the future speaker, Kevin McArthy, had said in one of his addresses that he is not in favour of writing blank cheques to Ukraine. It is Zelenskyy's first trip outside Ukraine since the Russia Ukraine war began.