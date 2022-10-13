Iran's Supreme Leader Calls Protests 'scattered Riots', Blames US & Israel For Unrest

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has termed the ongoing protests across the nation as "scattered riots." In his remarks on 12 October, Khamenei accused a foreign "enemy" for ongoing protests in Iran, Iran International reported. Protests have erupted in Iran after Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the country's 'morality' police.

Khamenei claimed that the "scattered riots" were the "design" of the "enemy" against the development of Iran. He stressed that they were "forced to react" as Iran made "great moves" in a short time which he said were "180 degrees" opposite" to the "global arrogance's policies." Calling protests in Iran a "minor incident," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the executive works, legislations, judicial works and other issues in foreign policy should not get affected by them. Earlier on 3 October, he had blamed US and Israel for planning the protests in Iran. In his remarks to the police students in Tehran, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he was "deeply heartbroken" by the death of Mahsa Amini and even termed it a "tragic incident," according to AP. However, he claimed that these "riots" in Iran were planned by "America and the Zionist regime, and their employees."

"These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," Iran International quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying.

Protests over Mahsa Amini's death

Protests started in Mahsa Amini's hometown Saqqez and Iran's capital Tehran after her death while in 'morality' police custody. However, the anti-hijab protests soon spread across the nation and even received support from around the world. Women in Iran have chopped their hair to showcase opposition after Amini's death. Several women across the world have showcased support for Iranian women by cutting off their hair, including Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlani. Protesters in Iran include oil workers, high school students and women marching without their headscarves, or hijab. Police were deployed on the streets after calls for protests were given for Wednesday, 12 October. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic has reduced to 25% in comparison to the peak.

Human Rights Group claims 201 people died in protests

A human rights group has said that at least 201 people have lost their lives in the ongoing protests in Iran. Norway-based Iran Human Rights has claimed that at least 201 people, including 23 children, have died in the demonstrations in Iran. Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of Iran's Human Rights Group, has appealed to the international community to “prevent further killings in Kurdistan by issuing an immediate response.” Iran Human Rights has warned of a crackdown against protesters and residents in Kurdistan and called on the international community to take immediate action.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP