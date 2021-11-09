Iran's Top General Visits Iraq, Denies Tehran's Involvement In Attack On PM Al-Kadhimi

A day after a foiled "assassination attempt" was carried out in Iraq's green zone, Commander in Chief of Iran's Quds Force, General Esmail Ghani on Monday visited Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad to assure the latter that Tehran and its allies had nothing to with the said attack, the Associated Press reported, quoting two Iraqi politicians under conditions of anonymity.

Speaking to the PM, General Ghani asserted that the explosive-laden drones were launched from east of Iran's capital where militias gave influence. It is worth mentioning that Ghani is the commander of the Quds Force of Iran that looks after military and clandestine operations outside the country.

According to the Shi'ite Iraqi officials, as told to AP, the drone attack was similar to the one carried out in September targetting Erbil International Airport in the country's northern state, where US-led coalition troops are stationed. They also quoted General Ghaani as saying that Iran is not opposed to any politician from Shi'ite blocs becoming the next prime minister in the newly elected parliament. The unannounced visit took place amid escalated tension in Iraq over the parliamentary elections, in which Iran-backed militias lost big, and a day after the drone attack outside Al-Kadhimi's residence wounded seven guards.

Iraq launches probe into drone-attack on PM

Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday survived an 'assassination attempt' after an attack on his home in Baghdad. An explosive-laden drone struck his heavily-fortified residence in the capital's Green Zone in an alleged assassination attempt, officials told media, Al Arabiya reported. Although unhurt, Al-Kadhimi was immediately moved to the hospital for a preliminary check-up.

At least seven security guards of the prime minister were injured in the attack. Meanwhile, the officials have begun a probe into the matter and added that it was taking necessary measures in connection with the failed attempt. No one has claimed responsibility for the targeted attack that was carried out in the area which houses important state buildings and foreign embassies.

"The committee has begun an investigation and soon as the order was issued to reveal the circumstances and repercussions that led to the death and injuries of demonstrators and security forces," the government said in a statement.

