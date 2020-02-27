Iran's Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar has been tested positive with deadly coronavirus on February 27. As the Islamic Republic struggled to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has witnessed a “sudden increase”, the Iranian state media reported that country's Vice President is among the 254 people infected with the virus which has already claimed at least 23 lives in the nation. The Iranian health ministry also announced on February 27 that coronavirus cases have spiked drastically in the last 24 hours with 106 new cases. Moreover, the Islamic Republic's death toll is higher than any other country except China where the epidemic was originated.

Read - Iran Announces Domestic Travel Curbs Over Coronavirus

Iran's Deputy minister infected

Earlier, Iran's deputy health minister who was evidently coughing during a conference was also tested positive with COVID-19 which has infected 82,000 people globally. As of February 27, more than 2,700 people have died due to coronavirus in China with confirmed cases soaring up to 78,497. Other than the mainland, fatalities have also occurred in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Taiwan, France, and the Philippines. The COVID-19 has now spread to at least 50 countries, reaching every continent except Antarctica.

Read - Iran Minister Coughs, Wipes Sweat Amid Coronavirus Briefing, Hours Prior To His Diagnosis

Amid the sudden increase of deadly coronavirus in Iran, Pakistan on February 27 reportedly closed down its schools in several areas and suspended flights to and from the Islamic Republic to contain COVID-19 spread. This step by the Pakistani government came after it had confirmed the first two cases on February 26. The South Asian nation is surrounded by Iran and China, both of which have been severely hit by the fatal virus and the two Pakistanis who contracted pathogen had reportedly recently travelled to Iran.

Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistan Shuts Schools, Suspends Flight Operations With Iran

Read - Coronavirus Outbreak Affects Indian Firms In China, Could Lose 15-20% Revenue: CII

(with agency inputs)