Iraq: 2 Tourists Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Antiquities, Charged With Criminal Intent

Two tourists from Europe on Sunday were presented at Baghdad felony court on charges of smuggling ancient shards from Iraq. Jim Fitton, 66, from Britain, and Volker Waldmann from Germany, are accused of seeking to make a profit by selling 12 antiques alleged stolen from the country. Both the accused at the court, however, denied having "criminal intent" after they were arrested with the relics.

The duo was nabbed from Baghdad airport while they were leaving the country on March 20, the Associated Press reported. The alleged smugglers who appeared in court wearing yellow detainees' uniforms also appealed to the judges that they were unaware of laws against the possession of the shards. The next hearing is scheduled for May 22 where the court must determine if the defendants intended to make a profit by selling the items in their possession.

The trial comes at a time when Iraq is set to open its nascent tourism sector.

Blame game

During the hearing on Sunday Waldmann blamed Fitton for ending up as a detainee. When judge Jaber Abdel Jabir asked if he knew if the items he was carrying were "Iraqi antiques," Waldmann said he was a mule in the act. "But did you put them in your bag?" Judge Jabir pressed.

On the other hand, Fitton confessed that he "suspected" that the items were ancient but "at the time did not know about the Iraqi laws." A geologist by profession, Fitton claimed that he was bound by habit to gather unusual collectibles and had no intention to put them on market for sale. "There were fences, no guards or signage" at the site where he found the ancient shards, Fitton told the judge.

Judge Jabir however retorted saying that places from where Fitton picked up the shards were "in name and by definition ancient sites." He added, "one doesn't have to say it is forbidden." As the hearing continued, Fitton countered that the pieces he picked up from the site were "no larger than my fingernail." The judge snipped "size doesn't matter," AP detailed.

Accused could face death penalty if proved guilty

If proved guilty of theft or smuggling, the European tourists could face the death penalty. Although, legal experts said that the outcome was highly unlikely provided the defence brought in more evidence in favour of the defendants. The testimony of the officials at the site remains a shred of credible evidence to clear off the European duo, Thair Soud, the lawyer for Fitton told AP. British and German embassies in Iraq are yet to give public statements on the matter.

(Image: AP)