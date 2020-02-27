Coronavirus Outbreak: CDC Warns Some Beards Could Make Face Mask Ineffective

An infographic released by the United States' organisation shows which styles of moustaches and beard are compatible with the common face mask and which styles can render the masks ineffective against coronavirus. The infographic was released by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As facial masks are the most common way through which people are trying to protect themselves from the virus, therefore it is important to know if the style of your moustache and beard is compatible with them.

Some moustaches hinder the masks functioning

The infographic was first posted by the CDC in 2017 and has recently made the rounds again on social media because of the coronavirus outbreak and the growing number of cases across the world. The problem with moustaches is that if they are too long and big then they prevent the face mask from completely sealing and this allows bacteria and virus particles to enter from those gaps, rendering the masks ineffective against the virus.

According to the infographics, being clean-shaven, having a soul patch and side whiskets is completely fine. In the range of stylised moustaches, people with a pencil, toothbrush, lampshade, zappa, walrus, painter's brush, chevron and handlebar are all okay. Those with villian styled moustaches have to be careful that the ends of the moustache don't poke out of the mask.

According to the infographic, all other styles of moustaches and beards are off the market because they won't allow the mask to properly seal itself around the wearer's face and thereby making the wearer susceptible to bacteria floating in the air getting into your system and making you sick.

Facebook to ban ads

Facebook on February 26 announced that it will be taking concrete steps to clamp down on advertisements with false information concerning the deadly coronavirus. According to reports, the social media giant said that it will also tackle advertisements that feature products like face masks and imply its short supply, in order to create a 'sense of urgency'.

Ads on the platform that promote products that are 100 per cent guaranteed to prevent the spread of the virus will also be targeted. According to sources, the ban went into effect from this week. The social media platform had previously banned ads that promoted fake cures like drinking bleach which spreads conspiracy theories about the virus or discourages people from seeking medical treatment.

