Iraq Considers Purchasing Russian S-300 Defence System Amid Escalation

Iraqi parliament members made a major revelation regarding their future defence purchases amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. The lawmakers said that the government is mulling over the purchase of Russian S-300 air-defence system as the threat of United States withdrawing from the region has increased.

The US-Iraq dynamics have changed drastically in the past week after Iran’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike at Baghdad international airport. Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami had said that US President Donald Trump turned the US into a “terrorist nation” by ordering a “terror attack” on Iran's leading official, who was guest in another country. In the attack, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Iraq-based Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), also died.

Read: Iraqi Journalist, Cameraman Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen In Basra

'Resumed negotiations'

According to a Russian news agency, Mohammad Ridha, chairman of the country’s Security Defence Committee, revealed that the need for these weapons arose after attacks on the Shiite militia bases of Al-Hashd al-Shaabi in Baghdad and other provinces and the responsible party resumed negotiations on the S-300 contract. He also noted that earlier negotiation for S-300 was suspended due to Washington's threat of imposing sanctions.

Read: Israel Blamed For Airstrike On Pro-Iranian Militias Along The Iraqi-Syrian Border

Recently, Turkey’s decision to purchase S-400 air defence system from Russia did not go down well with Trump administration and Robert O’Brien, the National Security Adviser to President Trump, went on to say that Turkey can face US sanctions in case it doesn’t get rid of the Russian system. During the press briefing, Trump did not give any detail on the issue and said that they will be talking about S-400 as well as the F-35 fighter jet.

Amid escalating tension, Iraq’s Prime Minister Office confirmed that eight Katyusha rockets were launched on its military base hosting US troops on January 12. According to media reports, Seven mortar bombs hit the Iraqi Balad Air Base, 64 km away from Baghdad, injuring 4 Iraqi soldiers.

Read: Iraqi PM Tells US To Decide Mechanism For Troop Withdrawal

Read: Iraq's Balad Air Base Housing US Troops Hit By 8 Katyusha Rockets, 4 Injured

(With inputs from agencies)