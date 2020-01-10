Israel Blamed For Airstrike On Pro-Iranian Militias Along The Iraqi-Syrian Border

An airstrike has reportedly killed 8 people along the border between Syria and Iraq. The airstrike is believed to have been carried out by Israel targeting Iranian militias in Syria. Both trucks and militants were targeted in the airstrike on Thursday night. According to a report by local media, enemy planes were heard shortly before violent explosions rocked the area.

Strike carried out by Un-identified aircrafts

Local news outlets have stated that the airstrikes were targeting a suspected weapons' shipment going to Hezbollah. The local media has blamed Israel for the airstrikes. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that even pro-Iranian militia warehouses were targeted.

The report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also added that Russian President warned Bashar Al-Assad that the United States had plans to close the land route between Tehran and Beirut, which goes through Al-Bukamal. The land route at Al-Bukamal only recently re-opened after 5 years. The crossing had been shut after being occupied by the Islamic State.

A few months ago international media reported that the Iranians were constructing a new military compound and weapon storehouses near the Iraq Syria border. On December 29 last year, the US carried out military strikes in the same area wherein they killed 25 members of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia. This strike was in retaliation to a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq that killed a U.S. contractor.

Dramatic escalation between US and Iran

Tensions between Iran and the US have been mounting after the US on January 3, hit Baghdad International Airport, following which deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Iran's Quds forces chief Qassem Soleimani were killed.

After the killing, Iran threatened the US of "harsh retaliation." Soon, two airstrikes were reported near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone. After the second attack at the Green Zone, Donald Trump threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit back at Trump and reminded him of the Iran Air flight 655 incident where 290 passengers lost their lives. However, soon on Wednesday, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets by Iran.

(with inputs from agencies)