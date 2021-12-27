Iraq NSA Holds Meeting With NATO Official Amidst Ongoing US Military Withdrawal

Amidst the escalating crisis in the middle east, NATO has reiterated its support to Iraq. On Sunday, Iraq’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Qasim al-Araji held a discussion with a senior official from the military alliance, Sputnik News reported. During the meet, both the parties mulled ways to enhance security and stability in the region. Additionally, head of NATO's Mission in Iraq Michael Anker Lollesgaard also reiterated the alliance’s support to Iraqi troops in training and combat exercises.

A statement from the Iraqi NSA’s office stated that “(both parties) discussed ways to enhance security and stability in the region, as well as NATO’s support to Iraq in the field of advice and training for Iraqi forces.”

The US is currently pulling out the majority of its troops from Iraq, leaving only 2,500 American troops in advisory and assistance roles. However, the military withdrawal left the Islamic state exposed to terror groups, particularly ISIS. Speaking about the same during the meeting, al-Araji asserted that it was the Iraqi administration’s duty to protect the territory. He also said that Baghdad was determined to de-escalate regional tensions and conflicts. He reiterated, “Iraq’s refusal to use its lands, airspace and waters as a launching pad for any aggression against any country,” according to Xinhua.

Increased attacks on Iraq

This comes days after two rockets were fired towards the Green Zone in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, Jerusalem Post reported early on December 19. One of the projectiles, which was reportedly aimed at the US embassy, was intercepted in the air and fell outside the embassy. The other one, meanwhile, landed near the Grand Festivities Square, roughly located three kilometres from the American diplomatic office. A total of two civilian vehicles suffered damage in the attack.

In the aftermath, a discreet report by Haaretz stated that Iraqi security immediately activated the US-installed C-RAM defence system to intercept the rocket launched. C-RAM or Counter- Rocket, artillery and mortar is a land-to ground defence system, that destroys rockets, artillery or mortar rounds in the air before they hit their ground targets. It functions similar to Israel’s Iron Dome, which grabbed eyeballs during this year's 11-day war.

