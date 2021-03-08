Iraq Will Always Remain With Me, In My Heart, Says Pope Concluding His Historic Trip

Pope Francis, who, on March 7, concluded his three-day visit to Iraq, said that the country would always remain with him. The top pontiff stopped by the ruins of homes and cathedrals in ISIS destroyed Mosul before finally attending Mass at the jam-packed Franso Hariri Stadium in Kurdistan’s Erbil. "Iraq will always remain with me, in my heart", he said concluding his last official event in the Middle Eastern nation.

Read: Pope Francis, Grand Ayatollah Sistani Call For 'peace' & 'unity' In Historic Iraq Meet

Pope Francis visits Mosul

Earlier, the pope led prayers in the northern Mosul, a former stronghold of terror group Islamic State. The 84-year-old pontiff was greeted by hundreds of thousands of people who flocked there to catch his glimpse. Additionally, he also participated in service from a once-bustling city square, which is now surrounded by the ruins of several damaged churches.

"How cruel it is that this country, the cradle of civilization, should have been afflicted by so barbarous a blow, with ancient places of worship destroyed and many thousands of people - Muslims, Christians, Yazidis and others - forcibly displaced or killed," he told the crowd. "Today, however, we reaffirm our conviction that fraternity is more durable than fratricide, that hope is more powerful than hatred, that peace more powerful than war, he added.

Read: Pope Francis, Grand Ayatollah Sistani Call For 'peace' & 'unity' In Historic Iraq Meet

The pope's visit is a symbolic gesture towards the Christian communities of Iraq, who have for decades faced persecution in the Muslim-majority country. The 84-year-old clergy is also seeking to cool down the long-standing tensions between the Christians and Muslims in Iraq. Previously, he also met Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the religious head of Iraqi Shia Muslims. In their historic meet, the two religious leaders called for "peace" and underscored the importance of "unity". Sistani affirmed his interest in Christian citizens of Iraq living in "peace and security" while preserving their constitutional rights. Sistani also stressed the role religious leaders should play in protecting people who face persecution and suffer injustices.

Read: Pope Releases White Dove In Mosul's Church

Read: Pope Francis Blesses Faithful At Church In Qaraqosh

Image: Associated Press