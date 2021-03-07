Pope Francis, Grand Ayatollah Sistani Call For 'peace' & 'unity' In Historic Iraq Meet

In a historic meet between Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani in Iraq, the two religious leaders called for "peace" and underscored the importance of "unity". Sistani affirmed his interest in Christian citizens of Iraq living in "peace and security" while preserving their constitutional rights. Sistani also stressed the role religious leaders should play in protecting people who face persecution and suffer injustices.

Pope Francis is on a four-day visit to Iraq, which is the first-ever tour of the Middle-Eastern country by a Catholic Church leader. On Saturday, the Pontiff flew to the city of Najaf, where he met with the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Husayni Al-Sistani at his residence. Najaf is a pilgrimage destination for the Shiites, a sect of Islam that constitutes 60% of Iraq's population. Sistani is a Shiite leader and an influential figure in the world of Islam.

Pope's visit to Ur

After meeting with Sistani, the pope visited the biblical city of Ur, where he held an inter-religious meeting with leaders of other Abrahamic faith. The pope gathered with Muslims, Jews, representatives of Iraq’s Christian Churches next to Abraham's house to pray for peace and reconciliation.

"Guide our hands in the work of rebuilding this country, and grant us the strength needed to help those forced to leave behind their homes and lands, enabling them to return in security and dignity, and to embark upon a new, serene and prosperous life," the pope and other leaders prayed.

The pope's visit is a symbolic gesture towards the Christian communities of Iraq, who have for decades faced persecution in the Muslim-majority country. The 84-year-old clergy is also seeking to cool down the long-standing tensions between the Christians and Muslims in Iraq. The pope will return back to Rome on Monday, March 8.

