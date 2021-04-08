Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Begins Talk With US; Warns Iranian Militias Of Reprisals

In a strongly worded message to Tehran, Iranian leaders were asked to rein in Iran-backed militias. The two Iraqi officials said that the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi warned that he would confront the factions if his suggestion was not heeded. The talks were held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

Talks between Iraq and US

The statement came during the third round of strategic talks between Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and the United States President Joe Biden. Various issues were discussed during the talks including the presence of US combat forces in Iraq and Iran backed groups outside the state authority. The latest rounds of talks were held due to the pressure of Shiite political factions and militias loyal to Tehran.

These groups lobbied for the remaining US troops to leave Iraq. Pressure also comes from cash-strapped Tehran as it sought dollars for crucial gas and electricity supplies. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Under Secretary of State David Hale participated in the meeting. Mustafa al-Kadhimi is negotiating with the Americans while growing pressure from local militants to Tehran.

Last week, a convoy of heavily central armed Shiite militiamen drove through Baghdad denouncing the presence of the US. They had threatened to cut off Kadhimi's ear. Iraqi officials said that the money is sitting idle in an account at the Trade bank of Iraq due to fear of US. al-Kadhimi has sent a strongly worded letter to Tehran and he has also threatened to announce who backs these groups.

US-Iraq ties plummeted after Washington-directed airstrike in Baghdad last year that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Gen Qassem Soleimani. Shiite lawmakers at that time passed a non-binding resolution to end US troops presence in the country. The Biden administration last month permitted a 120-day sanctions waiver for Iraq to continue importing energy from Iran with maximum time frame allowed.

(Inputs and Image from AP)