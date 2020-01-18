Iraqi SWAT Team Arrests Obese ISIS Leader 'Jabba The Jihadi', Hauls Him To Prison In Truck

The SWAT team of Iraqi forces recently nabbed a morbidly obese ISIS cleric who was dubbed as Jabba the jihadi. The arrested was known for his provocative speeches against the security forces and was an important leader of the ISIS gangs, an official statement by the Iraqi forces said.

Could not fit in the police car

Formally known as Abu Abdul Bari, he weighed 250kg when arrested. According to international media reports, the Islamist was so fat that he had to be loaded in a flatbed truck by the Iraqi forces as he could not fit into the police car. The statement issued by the Iraqi Forces also revealed that Bari passed fatwas to order the killings of Islamic clericals who refused to pledge their loyalty to ISIS.

Following his arrest, a London based anti-Islamic extremist activist took to Majid Nawaz to Facebook to write a lengthy post lashing out and ridiculing Bari and his Deeds. He also posted a picture of the fanatic who could be seen immobilised due to immense weight. In his post, he wrote, "He was so overweight, maybe from remaining sedentary in his hiding place, that he had to be taken by police in the back of a pickup truck.”

He added, "He was arrested by Iraqi Nineva SWAT police in the Mosul District of Iraq. Most religious justifications provided to ISIS for enslaving, raping, torturing, ethnic cleansing & massacring Iraqis, Syrians & others are from this paltry beast who can’t even stand on his own two legs."

US resumes operations against ISIS

Meanwhile, the U.S. military is resuming operations against Islamic State militants in Iraq and is working to soon restart training Iraqi forces, U.S. officials said Wednesday, despite deep divisions over the American drone strike that killed a senior Iranian commander in Baghdad and the resulting missile attacks by Iran on Iraqi bases. One official said some joint operations between the U.S. and Iraqi forces have already begun, but there are not yet as many as before. The official said details are still being worked out to restore the training of Iraqi forces, but that could happen relatively soon.

(with inputs from agencies)