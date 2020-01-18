Amla Ruia, The Woman Who Is Battling Against Water Crisis In Efficient Ways

Amla Ruia, is a Mumbai-based water activist, who has been involved in many projects to improve the water crisis conditions in the states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The Aakar Charitable Trust founded by her has been diligently working towards promoting concepts about the inexpensive and traditional methods of water conservation among the rural people. Amla Ruia also teaches the rural population, the importance of the groundwater and ways to ensure the recharge of groundwater table.

The Aakar Trust has built hundreds of check dams in almost 115 villages across the state. A check dam is a small, sometimes temporary, dam constructed across a drainage ditch, or waterway to counteract erosion by reducing water flow velocity. The check dams are built in arid regions to help in groundwater recharge through the managed aquifer recharge. The flood water or rainwater is stored in these aquifers and can be withdrawn for irrigation and even drinking purposes at any given time.

The Aakar trust check dams have impacted more than 300 villages in Rajasthan. With initial plans of pushing forward integrated development in the state, Amla has prioritized the need for a proper water source in the state, as water is the most basic need for one’s sustenance. Today, many villages in Rajasthan are water-sufficient.

Watch to know more about the steps that Amla Ruia has taken to battle water crisis