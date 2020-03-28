Ireland Could Ease Movement Restrictions By April 12 As Coronavirus Cases Drop

Ireland has reportedly announced that it will ease a few mandatory movement restrictions in view of the slow rate of admission in its intensive care units, as the country hopes to achieve the desired control on the pandemic impact on lives in two weeks from now. Health Minister Simon Harris told a press briefing that Ireland is expected to bounce back from the widespread health crisis by April 12, after which, the government will evaluate some measures. This, however, Harris told the press, does not mean that life will return to normal. He emphasized that the citizens might have to exercise precautionary measures while the threat of relapse from the disease still looms.

Harris was further quoted saying by a national broadcaster that his government foresees that in a matter of two weeks, some containment measures can be reformed, removed or modified to ease restrictions. The measures in place were so drastic and significant, that the Irish wouldn’t sustain them long, he added. As of March 28, the global cases surged past 600,000 as countries worldwide amended containment efforts, imposed stringent measures, while some like France, has deployed the security forces to enforce lockdown isolating millions in their homes.

Over 104,256 tested positive in the US, making it worst-impacted from the pandemic. Italy surpassed China with at least 86,498 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, 9,134 disease-related fatalities ranked first in the global death toll, according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Read: China Sends Medical Aid To Pakistan To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Turkey To Suspend Domestic Flights, Trains To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Timid response

Meanwhile, European Union’s leaders reportedly debated on economic response to the coronavirus pandemic and urged the Eurozone finance ministers to come up with proposals on a joint response for recovery within 2 weeks to tackle the shredded economy across Europe. The six-hour video conference presided by the EU leaders was also joined by Italy’s Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, who accused the union of timid response. The Italian PM called the coronavirus pandemic a major world crisis. He was quoted saying that the nationwide lockdown had major economic repercussions in his country, businesses have all come to a standstill, and the economic growth was stagnant.

Read: China Eases Travel Restrictions In Wuhan As Coronavirus Cases Drop

Read: 14 New Coronavirus Cases Found In Maha, Number Rises To 167