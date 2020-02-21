Ireland PM Leo Varadkar Resigns, Retains Caretaker's Role Amid Political Standstill

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar tendered his resignation on Thursday and assumed the role of interim leader until the new government is formed. According to media reports, the recently concluded election saw no party gain majority in the lower house of the Irish parliament, also known as Dail. Varadkar's Fine Gael party slipped to the third position with just 35 seats in the 160-member house, while the Sinn Fein party led by Mary Lou McDonald gained the highest number of seats as it will send 37 members to the house.

Read: Indian-origin Irish PM Leo Varadkar's Party Pushed To 3rd Place In General Election

Leo Varadkar tendered his resignation as Taoiseach (Prime Minister) to President Michael Higgins after the first sitting of the Dail since February 8 election. The three main parties that emerged with the most number of seats will now be battling out coalition talks until the next leader is elected. The Dail was adjourned until March 5 as parties failed to choose a leader out of their nominated candidates as none of them commanded a majority in the house. As per reports, McDonald outstripped the 36 votes backing Varadkar to continue as prime minister, however, both Fine Gael and the second-placed Fianna Fail ruled out working with Sinn Fein because of its past association with violence during the Northern Ireland conflict.

Read: Irish PM Leo Varadkar Expresses Doubts With Boris Johnson's Fast-track Timetable

Possible coalition

With 80 needed to form a majority government and the three major parties refusing to cooperate, Ireland may see a new election in the coming months. According to reports, Varadkar has made it clear that he was ready to sit in the opposition and argued that Sinn Fein had the responsibility of stitching a coalition since it finished with the highest vote and got the public mandate. Meanwhile, Sinn Fein has stated their intention to build a coalition with left-leaning parties, which if combined will have 67 seats, still short of a majority. Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin has left open the possibility of a coalition with Sinn Fein or a grand coalition with Fine Gael.

Read: Irish PM Leo Varadkar Avails No Security On His India Visit, Stays Like A Private Citizen

In 2016, when Enda Kenny-led Fine Gael government failed to gain a majority, a minority coalition government after 70 days was formed, which was supported in a confidence and supply agreement by Fianna Fail.

Read: Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar To Ring In The New Year In Goa