Irish PM Leo Varadkar Avails No Security On His India Visit, Stays Like A Private Citizen

At a time when leaders visit other countries with heavy security, Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar did not avail any police security during his visit to India. Varadkar, who is of Indian origin, was on a private visit to India this week to celebrate New Year's with his family.

About his visit

On his private visit to Indian, the Prime Minister of Ireland visited his ancestral village Varad in the coastal Sindhudurg district of neighbouring Maharashtra along with his family members. According to Varadkar, this was his first visit to his village.

After the villagers felicitated him, Varadkar said that it was a 'special moment' as three generations of his family were present at the gathering.

Read: Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral place in Konkan

Further, he visited Goa on Monday to celebrate the New Year. According to reports, he stayed at a plush resort in North Goa district. According to the police, he availed no security during his visit. The Ireland Prime Minister left for New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon from Goa.

Read: Director Martin Scorsese: 'The Irishman' might be my last one

Read: Ireland to impose latte-levy by 2021 to reduce single-use plastic cups

About Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar became the Prime Minister of Ireland in June 2017. His father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, had moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s. Leo Varadkar, like his father, is also a medical professional and studied medicine at Trinity College Dublin before entering politics.

Read: Hillary Clinton appointed as chancellor of Queen's University Belfast in Ireland

(WITH PTI INPUTS)