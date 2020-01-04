The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Irish PM Leo Varadkar Avails No Security On His India Visit, Stays Like A Private Citizen

UK News

At a time when leaders visit other countries with heavy security, Ireland PM Leo Varadkar did not avail any police security during his visit to India

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Leo Varadkar

At a time when leaders visit other countries with heavy security, Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar did not avail any police security during his visit to India. Varadkar, who is of Indian origin, was on a private visit to India this week to celebrate New Year's with his family. 

About his visit

On his private visit to Indian, the Prime Minister of Ireland visited his ancestral village Varad in the coastal Sindhudurg district of neighbouring Maharashtra along with his family members. According to Varadkar, this was his first visit to his village.

After the villagers felicitated him, Varadkar said that it was a 'special moment' as three generations of his family were present at the gathering. 

Read: Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral place in Konkan

Further, he visited Goa on Monday to celebrate the New Year. According to reports, he stayed at a plush resort in North Goa district. According to the police, he availed no security during his visit. The Ireland Prime Minister left for New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon from Goa. 

Read: Director Martin Scorsese: 'The Irishman' might be my last one

Read: Ireland to impose latte-levy by 2021 to reduce single-use plastic cups

About Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar became the Prime Minister of Ireland in June 2017. His father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, had moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s. Leo Varadkar, like his father, is also a medical professional and studied medicine at Trinity College Dublin before entering politics.

Read: Hillary Clinton appointed as chancellor of Queen's University Belfast in Ireland

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SENA SUPPORTS BHARAT BANDH
BJP SLAMS THACKERAY-KHALID COMBO
'IRAN NEVER WON A WAR', SAYS TRUMP
WE NEVER TALKED ABOUT PERSONAL LIFE
WATCH OUT, BUMRAH'S BACK!
UP POLICE ARREST 1 FOR PRO-PAK