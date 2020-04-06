Irish PM Leo Varadkar To Work For Health Services Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar rejoined the medical register in a bid to help health services. While speaking to an international media outlet, a government spokesperson reportedly said that Varadkar will be offering his services to the Health Service Executive (HSE) for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice. Varadkar’s help comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland reached 4,994.

With a medical degree from Dublin’s Trinity University, Varadkar is expected to work assessing his patients over the phone. The government spokesperson said that many of his friends and family are working in health services and like them, Varadkar also wanted to help, even in a small way. The son of a doctor and nurse, Varadkar’s partners and his two sisters are also helping healthcare workers.

READ: Egypt’s Health Minister Claims 'Global Coronavirus Spread To Be Contained In 3 Weeks'

As coronavirus has claimed nearly 158 lives in the country, the HSE made a call for qualified healthcare workers, who were not currently working in the sector, to return. According to an international media outlet, more than 60,000 responded to the recruitment drive. The HSE also requested for medically skilled and general volunteers to the health services.

READ: US Conducted 1.6 Million Coronavirus Tests So Far; Social Distancing Must: Trump

Govt to re-evaluate measures

Meanwhile, Ireland government has reportedly announced that it will ease a few mandatory movement restrictions in view of the slow rate of admission in its intensive care units, as the country hopes to achieve the desired control on the pandemic impact on lives. Health Minister Simon Harris reportedly said at a press briefing that Ireland is expected to bounce back from the widespread health crisis by April 12, after which, the government will evaluate some measures.

However, Harris told the press, that it does not mean that life will return to normal. He emphasised that the citizens might have to exercise precautionary measures while the threat of relapse from the disease still looms. Harris was further quoted saying by a national broadcaster that his government foresees that in a matter of days, some containment measures can be reformed, removed or modified to ease restrictions. The measures in place were so drastic and significant, that the Irish wouldn’t sustain them long, he added.

(Image source: LeoVaradkar/Twitter)

READ: Arkansas Coronavirus Cases Up To 830, Governor To Wear Mask

READ: UK: Coronavirus Claims 621 More Lives, Nationwide Toll Rises To 4,934

