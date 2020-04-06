UK: Coronavirus Claims 621 More Lives, Nationwide Toll Rises To 4,934

The United Kingdom’s Department of Health and Social Care, on April 5, revealed that another 621 people have died after contracting COVID-19 infection, bringing the nationwide toll to 4,934. The latest figures suggest a decline in the daily rate after the department reported 708 deaths on April 4.

The UK continues to struggle with a shortage of medical equipment and staff. The pandemic has till now has infected over 47,806 people across the nation, of which only135 have recovered. According to reports, the British government might impose a stricter lockdown in view of the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country. This comes as hundreds of Britons, on April 4, took to parks flouting government's orders forbidding mass gatherings.

British manufacturers collaborate to make ventilators

On the other hand, British manufacturers are facing one of the biggest challenges in their lives as they try to make over 30,000 ventilators this month. As the UK continues to battle coronavirus, specialist firms have collaborated with industrial giants like Airbus and Rolls Royce to produce medical ventilators that would cover the shortage of the device in Hospitals.

This comes as country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a conference call urged companies to make 30,000 devices within weeks. Since then scores of companies have joined hands to share resources and expertise to meet the target that PM has assigned. The department of health and social care has still not stated the number of patients who would need ventilators at once. However, the country’s Health Minister Matt Hancock on April 3 said that the peak of COVID-19 cases would arrive sooner than expected, perhaps by Easter.

According to reports, the NHS already has 8,175 ventilators and can requisition more than 1,000 from the private sector. Some 8,000 have been ordered for import but no delivery dates have been revealed. In addition to this, Ventilator challenge UK, a consortium including more than a thousand engineering firms has an order of 15,000 ventilators. According to reports, it is expected to deliver 30 by the end of this week.

Image: ANI