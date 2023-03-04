Is Andrew Tate Suffering From Lung Cancer? His Lawyers Demand Treatment In Dubai

The lawyers of the former kickboxer and social media influencer, Andrew Tate, urged the court to allow him to travel to Dubai for the treatment of the “tumour” on his lungs. On Friday, Tate’s team told the Daily Mail that the self-proclaimed “alpha male” who is known for his misogynist take on life is seeking to visit doctors in Dubai after allegedly discovering a “dark spot on his lungs”. The British-American media personality was arrested by the Romanian authorities along with his brother Tristan Tate over a sex trafficking case.

Tate’s team told the Daily Mail that the former kickboxer was receiving treatment way before he was arrested on charges of running a gang involved in sexual exploitation, human trafficking and even rape.

As per the report by the Daily Mail, Tate’s team claim that his doctors in Dubai believe that the spot on his upper right lung could be indicative of a “carcinoid tumour”. The tumour is a rare type of slow-growing cancer. While the lawyers insisted that Tate should be sent to the Middle Eastern city for his treatment, the Romanian judges turned down the plea and stated that Tate should continue receiving treatment in the Eastern European nation. “As he could not be monitored by his chosen medical team in Dubai, it meant he was taken to a Romanian local clinic whilst in detention,” a spokesperson for Tate told the British news outlet on Friday.

Tate brothers have tried several times to be released from prison

According to the New York Post, the Tate brothers tried several times to get released from prison. Earlier this week, the brothers lost their appeal to be free after Romanian judges extended their detention to at least March 29. In one such appeal, the judge ordered the brothers to stay behind the bars due to the “particular dangerousness of the defendants,” New York Post reported. The assertions from the judge came after Andrew Tate threatened a $300 million lawsuit against one woman who accused him of rape and human trafficking, earlier this month.

According to the New York Post, the controversial brothers sent a “cease and desist” letter to the unnamed victim via a US law firm. In the letter, the Tate brothers threatened the woman and her family with a lawsuit for $300 million if she does not take back her accusations. “In April 2022, you falsely stated to a third party that our client human trafficked you, abused you and held you against your will […] You have repeated false and defamatory statements to the police, the media, and another United States citizen about the Tate brothers,” the letter read.