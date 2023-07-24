Is Elon Musk In Trouble? Mark Zuckerberg Awarded With Blue Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Ahead of the potential mega-fight against billionaire Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was promoted to a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Zuckerberg shared his news feat on Instagram as he stands in all smiles next to his coach. After Zuckerberg shared the new updates, netizens lauded the 39-year-old billionaire and some even stated that Musk has “no chance”.

“Congrats @davecamarillo on your 5th-degree black belt. You're a great coach and I've learned so much about fighting and life from training with you,” Zuckerberg wrote in an Instagram post. “Also honoured to be promoted to compete at the blue belt for @guerrillajjsanjose team,” he added. Camarillo, who himself was awarded a fifth-degree black belt, stated that it was an “honour” helping the Facebook CEO in his journey. “Absolutely honoured to know you and learn from you. Thank you for your support and your amazing display of discipline!” Camarillo replied. Zuckerberg is known for training regularly. Earlier this month, he shared visuals from his training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.

‘Musk has no chance’: Netizens react

In just one day Zuckerberg’s post received over 190,000 likes and thousands of comments. Some Instagram users even went on to claim that Elon Musk has no chance against the Facebook head. “Elon is in trouble,” an Instagram user commented. “Zuck aint zuckin around,” another user quipped. One Instagram user also expressed shock over how quickly he is climbing up the ladder of fitness. “Bro!!! Weren’t you just a white belt last week??? Have you been hiding the fact you train jiujitsu for a while???? When did you get your blue belt?? OSS!!!” the user commented. Another Instagram user lauded his advocacy for the art. Another commentator lauded his support for the art form. “Congrats ZUCK on the blue. Thank you for being an advocate of our great art….” the user exclaimed.