Is Iran Conducting Secret Talks With Russia And China To Buy Sanctioned Missile Fuel?

Diplomats with knowledge of the matter have revealed that China and Russia are engaged in advanced secret talks with Iran to provide the Islamic Republic with a crucial chemical compound used in ballistic missile propulsion. This information is based on unnamed diplomats who spoke with Politico. This development, if confirmed, would constitute a blatant violation of United Nations sanctions against Iran and could potentially aid Moscow in replenishing its depleted stock of rockets. The alleged discussions between China, Russia, and Iran raise concerns about the compliance of these countries with international sanctions and their potential impact on regional security dynamics.

According to the anonymous diplomats, Tehran has reportedly engaged in parallel negotiations with officials and government-controlled entities from both China and Russia, including the state-owned Russian chemical manufacturer FKP Anozit, in an effort to procure significant quantities of ammonium perchlorate (AP). AP is a key ingredient in solid propellants that are used to power missiles. The diplomats have requested anonymity in order to discuss the confidential information. These alleged negotiations raise concerns about the proliferation of missile technology.

It isn't clear which Chinese companies are involved

According to diplomats familiar with the matter, Sajjad Ahadzadeh, an Iranian diplomat who serves as Tehran's "technology counselor" in China and the broader region, has reportedly been leading the talks to acquire ammonium perchlorate (AP) in Beijing. However, the diplomats have stated that they do not know which Chinese companies may be involved in these negotiations.

The amount of ammonium perchlorate Iran is seeking remains unclear

While the exact quantity of ammonium perchlorate (AP) that Iran is seeking to purchase remains unclear, diplomats familiar with the matter estimate that it could be enough to construct thousands of rockets, including the Zolfaghar missile with a range of 700 kilometers. The Zolfaghar missile has been previously used by Iran and its proxies in the Middle East. If the deal is finalised, there are concerns that some of these rockets could potentially be deployed against Ukraine, as noted by the diplomats.