In a shocking event, a mob on Thursday allegedly vandalised and looted the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka. According to reports, a mob of around 200 people barged in and attacked the temple situated in Wari, Dhaka. Following the attack by extremists, several persons were injured as claimed by The Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus, an organization working for the welfare of the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Dhaka was allegedly vandalised by a mob yesterday, news agency ANI reported. Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Kanchan Gupta also shared a video on social media of the alleged attack. Sharing the video, Gupta alleged that the temple was vandalised by the Islamist mob led by Haji Shafiullah.

Mob of #Islamist thugs led by Haji Shafiullah attacked #ISKCON Radhakanta Temple at Wari, #Dhaka, 7:30 pm on 17 March. Police remained unseen.#Bangladesh as OIC member was cosponsor of UN General Assembly Resolution declaring 15 March ‘Islamophobia Day’.

pic.twitter.com/uGuzsvhti2 — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) March 18, 2022

“Mob of #Islamist thugs led by Haji Shafiullah attacked #ISKCON Radhakanta Temple at Wari, #Dhaka, 7:30 pm on 17 March. Police remained unseen. #Bangladesh as OIC member was a cosponsor of UN General Assembly Resolution declaring 15 March ‘Islamophobia Day’,” Gupta tweeted on Friday. Vice-president of ISKCON India Radharaman Das also condemned the incident. Das took to his Twitter handle to note that it was "a very unfortunate incident that took place on the eve of Holi celebrations". Videos of the attack are now doing rounds on social media.

ISKCON Temple, devotees face mob attack during Dussehra celebrations

In a similar incident last year, devotees at an ISKCON temple in the Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which many devotees suffered injuries and the temple property was damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON had said there was significant damage to property and that the condition of a devotee, who was allegedly attacked with a dagger, remains critical. The temple authorities had claimed that a mob of around 500 people attacked the temple. Following this, many other Hindu temples were also vandalised in the country.

Post violent mob attacks on Hindu religious temples in Bangladesh, ISKCON officials had written a letter urging the Dhaka administration to take 'swift action' against the same, back in October. In a single-page letter, the international society had claimed that several members of the Hindu minorities were killed in such attacks while others were injured. The incident had got international attention after the ISKCON devotees staged protests and even penned letters to international bodies including, the UN and UNHRC, demanding over the atrocities against the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Image: TWITTER