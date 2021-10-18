ISKCON Writes To Bangladesh Govt Urging 'swift Action' Against Attacks On Hindu Temples

Following violent mob attacks on Hindu religious temples in Bangladesh, ISKCON officials on Monday wrote a letter urging the Sheikh Hasina administration to take 'swift action'. In a single-page letter, the International society said that it is 'shocked and saddened by the killing of several innocent Hindu minorities. Vaishnava devotees including Pranta Chandra Das, Jatan Chandra Saha lost their lives while Nimai Chandra Das is under critical condition in hospital.

"ISKCON calls upon the Bangladesh Government to take swift action to bring an end to the violence against minorities that has undermined the peace and well-being of Bangladeshi society and to take tangible steps to ensure the long-term safety and well-being of all Bangladeshi citizens," wrote ISKCON communications.

Read ISKCON's full statement here:

Official Statement from ISKCON about attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/98uXeLyujw — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 18, 2021

In the letter, temple authorities also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her supportive statements.

ISKCON reaches out to UN Chief

The ISKCON temple authorities in Bangladesh also reached out to the United Nations on Monday. In a letter dated October 16, ISKCON temple Vice-President Radharamn Das has requested UN Chief Antonio Guterres to issue a condemnation and send a UN delegation to Bangladesh. Das has requested the UN chief to take quick action.

In his letter, the ISKCON Vice-President has highlighted that Hindus in Bangladesh survived multiple times. In addition, the ISKCON VP has also condemned the global silence surrounding the issue and claimed that the world has ditched the minorities living in Bangladesh.

ISKCON Temple, devotees face mob attack during Dussehra celebrations

Devotees at an ISKCON temple in the Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which many devotees suffered injuries and the temple property was damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON said there was significant damage to property and that the condition of a devotee, who was allegedly attacked with a dagger, remains critical.

According to Divisional Secretary of ISKCON temple, Chattagram, Chinmoy Krishna Das spoke about the situation in ISKCON and informed about the death of a temple member in the attacks, "a mob of around 500 people attacked the ISKCON temple on Friday. A member of the temple has succumbed to the injuries after the attack. Apart from that, a large number of people were also injured in the attack and are now admitted to the hospital".